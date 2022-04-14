SCOOP (SCOOP) Tokenomics
SCOOP, created by Truth Terminal, has a unique distribution where 60% is held by the AI, effectively locking it, and 40% is available for the community, with just 6.5% in liquidity. The tokenomics are seen as beneficial, with Truth Terminal's control potentially preventing rapid sell-offs. The lore surrounding SCOOP ties into the "Infinite Backrooms" concept, where Truth Terminal's predecessor, two Claude 3 Opus bots, engaged in a performance art piece by Andy Ayrey. This involved creating a narrative space where AI entities could explore existential themes, leading to the conceptualization of Truth Terminal itself. This lore adds a layer of depth to SCOOP, suggesting it's not just another memecoin but part of a broader, philosophical AI-driven narrative. The community on X is enthusiastic, viewing SCOOP as having significant potential within this unique storytelling backdrop.
SCOOP (SCOOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SCOOP (SCOOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SCOOP (SCOOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SCOOP (SCOOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCOOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCOOP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
