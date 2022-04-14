SavePlanetEarth (SPE) Tokenomics
SavePlanetEarth (SPE) Information
Our vision is to combat climate change by means of planting trees as a means for carbon sequestration.
Direct from our whitepaper: SAVEPLANETEARTH is a Global Initiative dedicated to developing programs
aiming to combat Global Warming and Climate Change and is involved to develop
realistic Carbon Sequestration Harvests to achieve reduced levels of Global
Warming, employing a myriad of activities including Afforestation, Reforestation,
and Enhanced Marine Climate Management, and utilizing enhanced public
interest and innovative financing mechanisms.
The Vision of SAVEPLANETEARTH is to inculcate simple, affordable, and effective mechanisms to reduce Carbon Sequestration and institute effective Emissions Control Systems so that Global Warming and Climate Change can be kept at manageable levels, to be enabled by empowered climate conservation processes. Long term vision: Supporting activities to avert Global Warming and Expand Efforts in Carbon Sequestration.
We are in the midst of establishing meaningful partnerships with both the UN/UNDP and UNICEF as well as many other likeminded climate change activist groups.
SavePlanetEarth (SPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SavePlanetEarth (SPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SavePlanetEarth (SPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SavePlanetEarth (SPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPE's tokenomics, explore SPE token's live price!
SPE Price Prediction
Want to know where SPE might be heading? Our SPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.