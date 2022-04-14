Safe Haven (SHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Safe Haven (SHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Safe Haven (SHA) Information Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. We will open our platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance and trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Official Website: https://safehaven.io/

Safe Haven (SHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Safe Haven (SHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.32M $ 1.32M $ 1.32M Total Supply: $ 8.50B $ 8.50B $ 8.50B Circulating Supply: $ 8.50B $ 8.50B $ 8.50B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.32M $ 1.32M $ 1.32M All-Time High: $ 0.01705096 $ 0.01705096 $ 0.01705096 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015523 $ 0.00015523 $ 0.00015523

Safe Haven (SHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Haven (SHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

