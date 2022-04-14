Discover key insights into Ruby Protocol (RUBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Ruby Protocol (RUBY) Information

Ruby Protocol is now an Intent-centric Account & Access Layer for Web3.

We are building an intent-centric, interoperable, and privacy-preserving infrastructure for Web3 future.

Our services, including Account Abstraction (AA), Assets Bridge (AB), Access Control (AC) and more, are designed to accelerate Web3 development and its mass adoption.

We aim to make Web3 seamless and effortless to everyone everywhere.