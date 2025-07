REDBRICK (BRIC) Impormasyon

Redbrick is an AI-powered Web3 content platform that enables users to easily create, publish, and monetize games and applications. It offers a suite of tools and services designed to simplify the development process and foster a vibrant creator economy.

Opisyal na Website: https://redbrick.land Puting papel: https://docs.redbrick.land/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb40f2e5291c3Db45AbB0Ca8DF76F1C21E9f112a9