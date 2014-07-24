Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics
Ethereum (ETH) Impormasyon
Ang Ethereum ay isang desentralisadong platform na nagpapatakbo ng mga smart contract: mga aplikasyon na tumatakbo nang eksakto tulad ng na-program nang walang anumang posibilidad ng downtime, censorship, panloloko o panghihimasok ng third party.
Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Ethereum (ETH), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Ethereum (ETH) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ETH token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Ethereum’s token economics are defined by a dynamic, evolving system that balances security, decentralization, and utility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations for each requested aspect.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Current Issuance Model (Post-Merge, as of July 2025)
|Era
|Issuance Source
|Annual Issuance (approx.)
|Mechanism/Notes
|Pre-Merge (PoW)
|Miners (Execution)
|~4.61% of supply
|~13,000 ETH/day issued to miners
|Post-Merge (PoS)
|Validators (Consensus)
|~0.52% of supply
|~1,700 ETH/day issued to stakers; dynamic based on total ETH staked
|Post-EIP-1559
|Fee Burn
|Variable
|Base transaction fees are burned, reducing net issuance
|Post-EIP-4844
|Fee Burn Reduced
|Variable
|Daily ETH burned dropped below 500 ETH after EIP-4844 (early 2024)
- Issuance is now solely to validators via Proof-of-Stake. Execution-layer (mining) issuance is zero.
- Burning mechanism: EIP-1559 introduced burning of base transaction fees, making ETH potentially deflationary during periods of high network activity.
- Recent upgrades: EIP-4844 (2024) reduced daily ETH burned, impacting net supply dynamics.
- Annual net issuance: As of late 2024, ~703,000 ETH issued, ~954,000 ETH burned annually, resulting in net deflation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Genesis and Ongoing Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Description/Notes
|Public Sale (ICO, 2014)
|~83.5%
|~60.1M ETH sold to public investors
|Ethereum Foundation/Team
|~16.5%
|~11.9M ETH allocated to the Foundation, developers, and early contributors
|Ongoing Issuance
|Dynamic
|All new ETH is issued to validators (PoS) as staking rewards
- Decentralized Genesis: Ethereum’s initial distribution was highly decentralized, with 85% of tokens sold to the public and only 15% to insiders (team, VCs, Foundation).
- No vesting for ICO ETH: The initial public sale ETH was liquid from genesis.
- Ongoing allocation: All new ETH is distributed to validators as staking rewards, with no additional team or foundation allocations.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
ETH Utility and Incentives
|Mechanism
|Description
|Gas Fees
|ETH is required to pay for transaction execution and smart contract operations
|Staking
|ETH is staked to secure the network; stakers (validators) earn rewards for honest participation
|Slashing
|Malicious or faulty validators are penalized (slashed), losing a portion of their staked ETH
|Fee Burn
|Base transaction fees are burned, reducing supply and aligning incentives for all holders
|MEV (Post-Pectra)
|Validators can capture MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) through block proposal opportunities
|Grants & Ecosystem
|ETH is used for grants, bounties, and ecosystem support via the Ethereum Foundation
- Validators earn rewards from new ETH issuance, transaction priority fees (tips), and MEV opportunities.
- Slashing and penalties ensure honest behavior and network security.
- ETH is the sole staking and fee currency, reinforcing its central role in the ecosystem.
4. Locking Mechanism
Staking and Contract-Based Locks
|Mechanism
|Locking Details
|Staking (PoS)
|32 ETH per validator is locked in the Beacon Deposit Contract; required to participate in consensus
|Liquid Staking
|Users deposit ETH into protocols (e.g., Lido, Rocket Pool) and receive liquid tokens (stETH, rETH)
|Smart Contract Locks
|ETH can be locked in DeFi protocols (e.g., Maker, Aave) as collateral for loans or other purposes
|Governance Locks
|Some protocols (e.g., Lido) may implement governance-related locks for protocol upgrades
- Staking is permissionless: Anyone can run a validator by locking 32 ETH.
- Liquid staking allows users to maintain liquidity while their ETH is staked.
- Smart contract locks are widely used in DeFi for collateralization and governance.
5. Unlocking Time and Mechanisms
Staking Withdrawals and Unlocking Schedules
|Unlocking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time/Conditions
|Staking Withdrawals
|Post-Shapella (April 2023): Partial and full withdrawals enabled; subject to exit queue limits
|Exit Queue
|~0.33% of validators can exit per day; minimum 4 per epoch, increases with validator count
|Liquid Staking
|Unlocking depends on protocol; e.g., Lido allows instant swaps, but direct withdrawal may have delays
|Governance Locks
|Lido’s dual governance (2025): Timelocks of 3–45 days for proposal execution, with rage quit up to 180 days
|DeFi Protocols
|Unlocking times vary by protocol and contract; some allow instant, others have vesting/lockup
- Staking unlocks: After the Shapella upgrade, stakers can withdraw rewards or fully exit, but are subject to protocol-imposed exit rate limits to maintain network stability.
- Liquid staking tokens can often be swapped instantly, but direct redemption for ETH may be delayed.
- Governance-related locks (e.g., Lido’s dual governance) introduce dynamic timelocks and rage quit mechanisms for protocol safety.
Summary Table: Ethereum Token Economics
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Dynamic PoS issuance (~0.52%/yr), all to validators; EIP-1559 burn; net deflation possible
|Allocation
|85% public sale, 15% insiders at genesis; all new ETH to validators
|Usage/Incentives
|Gas, staking, MEV, slashing, grants, DeFi collateral
|Locking
|32 ETH per validator; liquid staking; DeFi and governance locks
|Unlocking
|Post-Shapella: partial/full withdrawals; exit queue; protocol-specific delays for liquid staking
|Unlocking Time
|Staking: variable, protocol-limited; Governance: 3–45 days (Lido), up to 180 days for rage quit
Recent Developments and Future Implications
- Pectra Upgrade (May 2025): Increased validator stake limits (up to 2,048 ETH), faster withdrawals (EIP-7002), and quicker validator activation (EIP-6110), improving capital efficiency and MEV opportunities.
- EIP-4844 (2024): Reduced daily ETH burn, impacting net supply and transaction costs.
- Staking Participation: As of June 2025, over 35 million ETH staked (~28% of supply), with institutional and retail participation at all-time highs.
- Liquid Staking Growth: Liquid staking protocols (Lido, Rocket Pool, etc.) dominate DeFi TVL on Ethereum, offering flexible staking options.
- Governance Innovations: Lido’s dual governance introduces dynamic timelocks and rage quit mechanisms, enhancing protocol safety and user rights.
Conclusion
Ethereum’s token economics are characterized by a highly decentralized initial allocation, dynamic and deflationary issuance, robust incentive structures for validators and users, and sophisticated locking/unlocking mechanisms that balance security, flexibility, and decentralization. Ongoing protocol upgrades continue to refine these mechanisms, ensuring Ethereum remains adaptive and resilient as the leading smart contract platform.
Ethereum (ETH) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Ethereum (ETH) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ETH token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ETH token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ETH, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ETH token!
