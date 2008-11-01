Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics
Bitcoin (BTC) Impormasyon
Ang Bitcoin ay isang digital asset at isang sistema ng pagbabayad na inimbento ni Satoshi Nakamoto na nag-publish ng isang kaugnay na papel noong 2008 at inilabas ito bilang open-source software noong 2009. Itinampok ang system bilang peer-to-peer; ang mga user ay maaaring direktang makipagtransaksyon nang walang tagapamagitan.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Bitcoin (BTC), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Bitcoin (BTC) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga BTC token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Bitcoin’s issuance is governed by its Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners compete to solve complex cryptographic puzzles (SHA-256 hashing), and the first to solve each block is rewarded with newly minted BTC (block reward) plus transaction fees. The issuance rate is not constant: it is subject to a “halving” event every 210,000 blocks (roughly every four years), which reduces the block reward by 50%. This process continues until the maximum supply of 21 million BTC is reached, projected around the year 2140. The most recent halving occurred on April 19, 2024, reducing the block reward to 3.125 BTC per block.
Allocation Mechanism
All newly issued BTC are allocated exclusively to miners as block rewards for successfully adding new blocks to the Bitcoin blockchain. There is no pre-mine, foundation, or team allocation—distribution is entirely meritocratic and based on computational work.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
BTC serves as:
- A peer-to-peer digital currency for payments and value storage.
- The unit for settling network transaction fees.
- The incentive for miners to secure the network and validate transactions.
Miners are incentivized by:
- Block rewards (newly minted BTC).
- Transaction fees included in each block.
This dual-incentive structure ensures network security and transaction processing. As block rewards diminish over time, transaction fees are expected to become the primary incentive for miners.
Locking Mechanism
Bitcoin’s base protocol does not natively implement token locking for issuance or allocation. However, locking mechanisms are fundamental to Bitcoin’s scripting system:
- UTXO Model: Each transaction output is “locked” to a specific script (usually a public key hash). Only the holder of the corresponding private key can “unlock” and spend the output.
- Time Locks: Bitcoin supports time-based locking via
nLockTimeand
CheckLockTimeVerify(CLTV) or
CheckSequenceVerify(CSV), allowing users to create outputs that cannot be spent until a certain block height or timestamp.
- Programmable Layers: In DeFi and sidechain applications, BTC can be locked in smart contracts or bridges, enabling wrapped BTC or staking (e.g., Babylon, Stacks, Core, etc.).
Unlocking Time
- Block Rewards: There is a 100-block maturity period before newly mined BTC can be spent by miners, serving as a security measure against chain reorganizations.
- Scripted Locks: Unlocking times for time-locked outputs are determined by the conditions set in the locking script (e.g., a specific block height or timestamp).
- Programmable Layers: Unlocking times for BTC locked in bridges or DeFi protocols depend on the rules of those protocols.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Details / Example
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, halving every 210,000 blocks
|Block reward: 3.125 BTC (as of April 2024), halves every ~4 years, max supply 21M BTC
|Allocation
|Block rewards to miners
|No pre-mine, no team/foundation allocation
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, value storage, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Miners earn block rewards + transaction fees
|Locking
|UTXO model, time locks, programmable layer locks
|Outputs locked to scripts; time locks via CLTV/CSV; DeFi/bridges lock BTC for wrapped assets
|Unlocking
|100-block maturity for block rewards; script-defined for time locks; protocol-defined for DeFi
|Block rewards spendable after 100 blocks; time locks unlock at set block/time; DeFi per protocol
Additional Insights
- No Staking or Delegation: Bitcoin does not have staking or liquidity provision at the base layer. All consensus participation is via PoW mining.
- Deflationary Model: The halving mechanism ensures a decreasing rate of new supply, reinforcing Bitcoin’s scarcity and “sound money” properties.
- Programmable Extensions: While Bitcoin’s base layer is intentionally limited, programmable layers (sidechains, bridges, DeFi protocols) introduce additional locking/unlocking and incentive mechanisms, expanding BTC’s utility.
Historical and Future Implications
- Security Transition: As block rewards decrease, the network’s security will increasingly depend on transaction fees. This transition is a subject of ongoing research and debate.
- DeFi and Layer 2 Growth: The amount of BTC locked in programmable layers (e.g., wrapped BTC, sidechains, staking protocols) has grown significantly, reflecting Bitcoin’s expanding role in the broader crypto ecosystem.
- No Centralized Control: All economic mechanisms are enforced by protocol rules and network consensus, with no central authority able to alter issuance or allocation.
Bitcoin’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, predictability, and decentralization, with all incentives and supply dynamics hardcoded into the protocol and enforced by the global network of nodes and miners.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Bitcoin (BTC) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga BTC token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang BTC token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni BTC, galugarin ang live na presyo ng BTC token!
