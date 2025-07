Matchain (MAT) Impormasyon

Matchain is an AI high-performance BNB Layer 2 focused on identity and data sovereignty onboarding hundreds of millions of non-crypto users via simple UX—starting with Paris Saint Germain’s 550 million fans—through MatchID (AI-powered decentralized identity), MatchHUB (easy-to-use onboarding app), and global brand partnerships, while capturing and monetizing users and data at scale.

Opisyal na Website: https://matchain.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.matchain.io/ Block Explorer: https://matchscan.io/