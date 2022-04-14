Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Information

Rocket Pool is a next generation decentralised staking pool protocol for Ethereum.

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is the Rocket Pool protocol's liquid staking token. The rETH token represents an amount of ETH that is being staked and earning rewards within Ethereum Proof-of-Stake. As Rocket Pool node operators, stake Ethereum on Proof-of-Stake the resulting rewards increase the value of rETH relative to ETH. Rocket Pool's liquid staking token allows holders to benefit from the returns of the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake.

More information on Rocket Pool and rETH can be found at https://rocketpool.net.