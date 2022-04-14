RandomDEX (RDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RandomDEX (RDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RandomDEX (RDX) Information RandomDEX helps users diversify their portfolios and discover new gems quickly and safely through our DEX randomization engine. We have multiple modes that provide unique benefits and allow customization for every risk appetite using both AI and Partner-generated eligible universes. Our AI RDX algorithm is also designed to allow seamless customisation and integrations of future new modes. Our initial modes, include safe, risk and alpha mode. Official Website: https://random.trading/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/17IFK02SlWRr55Y3Pz9taDKV_A8Zur51phiWXuDXKvpk/edit?tab=t.0 Buy RDX Now!

RandomDEX (RDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RandomDEX (RDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 201.33K $ 201.33K $ 201.33K Total Supply: $ 962.50M $ 962.50M $ 962.50M Circulating Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M All-Time High: $ 0.03549265 $ 0.03549265 $ 0.03549265 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00167776 $ 0.00167776 $ 0.00167776 Learn more about RandomDEX (RDX) price

RandomDEX (RDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RandomDEX (RDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDX's tokenomics, explore RDX token's live price!

