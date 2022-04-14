Pyth USDC (PYTHUSDC) Information

This vault curated by Re7 Labs exclusively uses Pyth oracles to secure various collateral markets in the Base ecosystem Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.