Purple Toshi (POSHI) Information Purple Toshi ($POSHI) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain aimed to bring fun, inclusivity, and innovation to the crypto world. Inspired by internet culture and the rapid rise of meme coins, the mission is to create a lighthearted, engaging, and rewarding experience for all holders through viral memes, interactive contests, and community-driven initiatives, while leveraging the speed and low fees of Solana. Beyond entertainment $POSHI aims to introduce real utility by exploring features such as staking, NFT integrations, and community-driven governance. Official Website: https://www.purpletoshi.com/ Whitepaper: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/67d8e6aa16ede01602a5c550/t/6813022c1de07c4b6b0bb0b9/1746076204510/Poshi+Whitepaper.pdf Buy POSHI Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.03K
Total Supply: $ 419.40B
Circulating Supply: $ 419.40B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.03K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Purple Toshi (POSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Purple Toshi (POSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POSHI's tokenomics, explore POSHI token's live price!

POSHI Price Prediction Want to know where POSHI might be heading? Our POSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POSHI token's Price Prediction now!

