PumpMeme is the memepad on TON that comes with built-in market-making tools, aggregated trading, and AI creation tools, dedicated to providing users with a safe, fair, and convenient MEME investment and trading experience. PumpMeme is easy to use, and with the platform's integrated market-making and AI tools, users can further enhance the convenience of MEME creation and trading.PumpMeme is building a safer, fairer, smarter, and more accessible launch platform for meme coins, designed for meme enthusiasts around the globe.