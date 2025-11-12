PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics

PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PUMPAI (PUMPAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:46:33 (UTC+8)
USD

PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUMPAI (PUMPAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 20.26K
Total Supply:
$ 999.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 265.61M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 76.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0.085682
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Information

PumpAI scans Crypto Twitter for trending metas to have the most up to date information on whats popular right now.  

PumpAI will use all the information and tools at its disposal to help you create your coin. Everything you need: descriptions, images, tokens and pools will all be handled by the AI. All you need to do is prompt it.

Tokens launched on PumpAI will be tradeable directly on PumpAI. Users will be able to bid on them until the bonding curve (set marketcap) is reached. Once the bonding curve is reached the token’s LP will automatically transfer to Meteora and will become tradeable on Meteora. Being able to bid on tokens on PumpAI allows users to get in on new launches on day 0, basically before the tokens even hit any markets.

Official Website:
https://pumpai.ag/

PUMPAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PUMPAI (PUMPAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PUMPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PUMPAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PUMPAI's tokenomics, explore PUMPAI token's live price!

PUMPAI Price Prediction

Want to know where PUMPAI might be heading? Our PUMPAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

mc_how_why_title
Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

