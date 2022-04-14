Privapp Network (BPRIVA) Tokenomics
Privapp Network (BPRIVA) Information
An ecosystem that allows you to create your websites and selling your services or products, while reserving your privacy. The right to privacy is a concept that many users need. So we decided to create this ecosystem and offer it to our customers.
Chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts.
Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.
Everyone in the group has the authority to sign, but the identity of the signer is unknown.
Privapp offers users everything that a completely decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem can have, without compromising the concept of privacy, our basic human right.
WHAT IS PRIVA TOKEN?
The Priva Token (PRIVA) is a utility token serves multiple objects in ensuring the safety and growth of our network. At first sight, PRIVA is a multi-fuctional token that drives behavior for both end users & developers.
Privapp Network (BPRIVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Privapp Network (BPRIVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Privapp Network (BPRIVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Privapp Network (BPRIVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BPRIVA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BPRIVA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BPRIVA's tokenomics, explore BPRIVA token's live price!
BPRIVA Price Prediction
Want to know where BPRIVA might be heading? Our BPRIVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.