PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Information PrimoAI is a real-world real estate AI-agentic platform built by a team of real estate and technology executives with a track record of startup and exit successes (brokerages with $30B+ in annual sales, Web2/Web3 companies). Designed for real estate agents, key drivers of the $70T U.S. market, PrimoAI turns their expertise and impactful knowledge into AI-powered productivity that integrates buyers and sellers. Positioned as an Orchestration Agent, it leads ACP’s push into real-world commerce. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899 Whitepaper: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/27899 Buy $PRIMO Now!

PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PrimoAI ($PRIMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 179.20K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00121427 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0003584

PrimoAI ($PRIMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PrimoAI ($PRIMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $PRIMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $PRIMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $PRIMO's tokenomics, explore $PRIMO token's live price!

