Discover key insights into PREME Token (PREME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PREME Token (PREME) Information

PREME is all about bringing businesses and individuals from Web2 to Web3. We are strategically postured to offer various services for our partners to help streamline their transition in a timely manner. There are millions of businesses worldwide seeking services provided by PREME.

PREME strives to be the gateway of growth for individuals and businesses alike! We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 Solutions. As they grow, we grow!

PREME is the gateway from Web2 to Web3. We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 Solutions.

Official Website:
https://premetoken.com/
Whitepaper:
https://premetoken.com/#whitepaper

PREME Token (PREME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PREME Token (PREME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 416.75K
Total Supply:
$ 236.09M
Circulating Supply:
$ 146.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 673.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03344384
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00115761
Current Price:
$ 0.00285328
PREME Token (PREME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PREME Token (PREME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PREME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PREME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.