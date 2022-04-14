Poor Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Poor Doge (PDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Poor Doge (PDOGE) Information Poor Doge (PDOGE) is a decentralized, community-driven cryptocurrency launched in May 2023. It aims to end the dog meat trade, gaining popularity as a symbol of compassion and social change. With strong support from investors and animal lovers, PDOGE stands out due to its mission and community dedication. Leveraging social media, influencers, and advocates, it has become a viral sensation. PDOGE commits to transparency and continuous improvement, evolving into a movement to eradicate the dog and cat meat trade. Join the compassionate future with PDOGE. Official Website: https://poordoge.net/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tzPmUtYqi408NMlkDgnOOcS1XLiEwTeG/view?usp=drive_link

Poor Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Poor Doge (PDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 238.83K $ 238.83K $ 238.83K Total Supply: $ 2.07T $ 2.07T $ 2.07T Circulating Supply: $ 734.19B $ 734.19B $ 734.19B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 672.86K $ 672.86K $ 672.86K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Poor Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Poor Doge (PDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

PDOGE Price Prediction Want to know where PDOGE might be heading? Our PDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

