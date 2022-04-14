Pooku ($POOKU) Tokenomics
Pooku ($POOKU) Information
Welcome to Pooku! Inspired by the adorable “dog with hats” meme, Pooku is here to bring smiles and excitement to your crypto journey. Pooku is the brother of Dog with Hat, ACHI, and can also be seen on Ma_babezz’s Twitter. Follow the owner of Dog with Hat on Instagram: ma_babezz!
Pooku is more than just a token; it’s a celebration of the internet’s quirky and endearing humor. Inspired by the iconic “dogwifhats” meme, Pooku embodies the playful spirit and creativity of the meme community. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the scene, Pooku offers a fun and engaging way to be part of something special. Get ready to laugh, trade, and hodl with Pooku!
Pooku ($POOKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pooku ($POOKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pooku ($POOKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pooku ($POOKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $POOKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $POOKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $POOKU's tokenomics, explore $POOKU token's live price!
$POOKU Price Prediction
Want to know where $POOKU might be heading? Our $POOKU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.