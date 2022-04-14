POM ($POM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into POM ($POM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

POM ($POM) Information In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, meme coins have become a sensation, capturing the imagination of investors and enthusiasts alike. Enter POM Token, the newest contender poised to disrupt the market with its unique Triple Pool Mechanism, a low-fee blockchain, and a dedicated community of dog lovers and crypto enthusiasts. POM is aimed to bring all dog lovers to OG low fee chain, ready to capture the hearts and minds of crypto lovers. Together, we’ll rise and paw-sper. Official Website: https://pombsc.com/ Buy $POM Now!

POM ($POM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for POM ($POM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 236.56K $ 236.56K $ 236.56K Total Supply: $ 792.04M $ 792.04M $ 792.04M Circulating Supply: $ 792.04M $ 792.04M $ 792.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 236.56K $ 236.56K $ 236.56K All-Time High: $ 0.00557341 $ 0.00557341 $ 0.00557341 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029664 $ 0.00029664 $ 0.00029664 Learn more about POM ($POM) price

POM ($POM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of POM ($POM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $POM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $POM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $POM's tokenomics, explore $POM token's live price!

