PlotX is a DeFi Prediction Market protocol built for crypto traders. It enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets.
PlotX enables crypto-asset predictions, like “What will be the price of BTC/USDT in the next 4 hours?”
Dubbed as the Uniswap of Prediction Markets, PlotX uses an Automated Market Making (AMM) algorithm to settle markets and distribute rewards on the Ethereum Blockchain without counterparty risk.
PlotX (PLOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PlotX (PLOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PlotX (PLOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PlotX (PLOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
