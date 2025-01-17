PeerMe SUPER Price (SUPER)
The live price of PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) today is 0.01635554 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUPER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PeerMe SUPER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 102.37 USD
- PeerMe SUPER price change within the day is +7.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PeerMe SUPER to USD was $ +0.00114302.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PeerMe SUPER to USD was $ -0.0003685770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PeerMe SUPER to USD was $ +0.0001800090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PeerMe SUPER to USD was $ +0.00690249824718536.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00114302
|+7.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003685770
|-2.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001800090
|+1.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00690249824718536
|+73.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of PeerMe SUPER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+7.51%
+8.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PeerMe is an ecosystem of distributed power, collaboration & fun. A social infrastructure that allows builders all around the world to come together and work on something they believe in – a shared goal & philosophy. Building a better society, a super society is just a side-effect. In all of that, we care about creating automated & autonomous systems with a minimum of bureaucracy, full transparency, and shared ownership that serves the general public. This is our way of creating the ever-promised society of the people, by the people, for the people. Peers are people like you and me, and the way we know each other is through the identity service we call PEERID. PEERID contains information about us that is used to prove authenticity & trust to the people we interact with & potentially work within PeerMe. This may include personal information like your name, your origin, a free-to-chose picture in form of an NFT, a trust level, social connections, past contributions, and many other data points that help give people an idea of who we are. PEERID is how people know you in PeerMe. PeerMe is a place where anyone can start or find self-sufficient communities that work towards a shared goal. They operate using their own ESDT token as a financial resource and have their own governance system in place. We call these communities Peerings. They have many similarities to what we know as DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and are a place of progress, fun, purpose & belonging.
|1 SUPER to AUD
A$0.0263324194
|1 SUPER to GBP
￡0.0134115428
|1 SUPER to EUR
€0.0158648738
|1 SUPER to USD
$0.01635554
|1 SUPER to MYR
RM0.07359993
|1 SUPER to TRY
₺0.5816030024
|1 SUPER to JPY
¥2.5467211334
|1 SUPER to RUB
₽1.679713958
|1 SUPER to INR
₹1.4165533194
|1 SUPER to IDR
Rp268.1235636576
|1 SUPER to PHP
₱0.9582710886
|1 SUPER to EGP
￡E.0.8241556606
|1 SUPER to BRL
R$0.0991145724
|1 SUPER to CAD
C$0.0235519776
|1 SUPER to BDT
৳1.9885065532
|1 SUPER to NGN
₦25.436135808
|1 SUPER to UAH
₴0.6898766772
|1 SUPER to VES
Bs0.88319916
|1 SUPER to PKR
Rs4.5622143276
|1 SUPER to KZT
₸8.67661397
|1 SUPER to THB
฿0.5629576868
|1 SUPER to TWD
NT$0.5379337106
|1 SUPER to CHF
Fr0.0148835414
|1 SUPER to HKD
HK$0.1272461012
|1 SUPER to MAD
.د.م0.1645367324