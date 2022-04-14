Peace Frog (PFROG) Tokenomics
Peace Frog (PFROG) Information
Peace Frog ($PFROG) celebrates the genesis of Pepe the Frog, one of the most iconic internet memes in history. Inspired by Matt Furie's 2004 artwork Flight of the Peacefrog
Legacy of Art and Culture Rooted in Matt Furie's iconic artwork, $PFROG bridges the gap between art, memes, and cryptocurrency.
Community-Driven Initiative The $PFROG community embodies collaboration and creativity, ensuring the legacy of Pepe remains positive and enduring.
Philanthropy and Conservation A portion of proceeds will support amphibian conservation, tying the project back to its symbolic frog inspiration.
Peace Frog (PFROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peace Frog (PFROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Peace Frog (PFROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Peace Frog (PFROG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PFROG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PFROG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PFROG's tokenomics, explore PFROG token's live price!
PFROG Price Prediction
Want to know where PFROG might be heading? Our PFROG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.