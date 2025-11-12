P2W is the central game token for Pay 2 Win: The World is Mine. The token focuses on player utility for holders, granting unique benefits and game-related unlocks. The P2W token comes from Patriots Division, a web3 gaming hybrid studio that brings Pay 2 Win into its offerings, including STARS and SHADOW WAR. Core functionalities of the Pay 2 Win token include unique burn mechanisms, holder utility outside of the game, and more.