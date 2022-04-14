Origin Sonic (OS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Origin Sonic (OS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Origin Sonic (OS) Information Origin Sonic (OS) is a pure Lossless Token, fully backed by reserves of the network token S. Its robust design and strong peg make it an ideal foundation for attractive yield opportunities across DeFi. Through its rebasing mechanism, Origin Sonic allows holders to earn yield directly in their wallets without needing to stake or lock their assets while maintaining full control over their capital. Origin Sonic is available on the largest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Sonic blockchain. Developed by a team of experts at Origin Protocol. Official Website: https://originprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.originprotocol.com/ Buy OS Now!

Origin Sonic (OS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Origin Sonic (OS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.78M $ 10.78M $ 10.78M Total Supply: $ 33.84M $ 33.84M $ 33.84M Circulating Supply: $ 33.84M $ 33.84M $ 33.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.78M $ 10.78M $ 10.78M All-Time High: $ 0.989146 $ 0.989146 $ 0.989146 All-Time Low: $ 0.249121 $ 0.249121 $ 0.249121 Current Price: $ 0.319337 $ 0.319337 $ 0.319337 Learn more about Origin Sonic (OS) price

Origin Sonic (OS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Origin Sonic (OS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OS's tokenomics, explore OS token's live price!

