Onigchi (ONIGCHI) Information

Onigchi fights for equal rights and representation. We will not stop marching and fighting the good fight until we have our black frog emoji and Kermit has been recast as a black frog.

Onigchi, the No. 1 Black Rain Frog on TikTok, stands as a symbol of the fight for representation and equality. Black frogs leap higher, grind harder, and bid bigger. The mission won’t stop until Kermit is recast as a Black frog, bringing justice and balance to the pond.

#BlackFrogsMatter