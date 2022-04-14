Nexus Mutual (NXM) Tokenomics
Nexus Mutual is a decentralized insurance protocol built on Ethereum that currently offers cover for smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, currently covering all the main defi protocols. Nexus Mutual offers coverage against smart contract failures, which protects against potential bugs in smart contract code.
The coverage intends to provide protection against financial losses that may be incurred due to hacks or exploits in the smart contract code. Note that smart contract cover only protects against “unintended uses” of smart contracts, so security events such as the loss of private keys or centralized exchange hacks are not covered. In December 2020, it released custody cover covering centralised custodians and lenders such as Celsius, Blockfi, and Nexo.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NXM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NXM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
