Neptune (NEPT) Information Neptune Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Injective blockchain, enabling users to lend and borrow a variety of cryptocurrencies. The platform features a unique dynamic interest rate model that adjusts rates to encourage borrowing when market utilization is low, thereby achieving balanced and competitive rates for both lenders and borrowers. Lenders can earn interest by providing liquidity, while borrowers can obtain loans by collateralizing their crypto assets. Official Website: https://nept.finance/ Buy NEPT Now!

Neptune (NEPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neptune (NEPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 351.69K $ 351.69K $ 351.69K Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.06M $ 2.06M $ 2.06M All-Time High: $ 0.404177 $ 0.404177 $ 0.404177 All-Time Low: $ 0.079424 $ 0.079424 $ 0.079424 Current Price: $ 0.10291 $ 0.10291 $ 0.10291 Learn more about Neptune (NEPT) price

Neptune (NEPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neptune (NEPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEPT's tokenomics, explore NEPT token's live price!

