Discover key insights into NazareAI (NAZAREAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
NazareAI (NAZAREAI) Information

NazareAI is a artificial intelligence and blockchain research & development company. We specialize in creating innovative solutions that bridge the gap between AI and blockchain technology.

We've released multiple products and are having long term roadmap with building autonomous AI workforce. The token is used as a reward between AI workforce to reward them for good work or punish them for a bad work in order to improve the learning.

Official Website:
https://nazareai.com

NazareAI (NAZAREAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NazareAI (NAZAREAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 173.95K
Total Supply:
$ 999.93M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 173.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00445252
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00017393
NazareAI (NAZAREAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NazareAI (NAZAREAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NAZAREAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NAZAREAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NAZAREAI's tokenomics, explore NAZAREAI token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.