NAINCY (NAINCY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NAINCY (NAINCY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NAINCY (NAINCY) Information nAIncy is an AI-powered financial analyst designed to help crypto natives understand and act on the $867 trillion traditional asset market. She begins as a daily commentator on X, connecting political trades, earnings data, and macroeconomic signals into crisp, meme-native insights. Over time, she evolves into a protocol that enables on-chain access to real-world assets through intelligent trade modeling, agent-led execution, and tokenized infrastructure. Official Website: https://naincy.ai/ Whitepaper: https://naincy.gitbook.io/naincyai-litepaper Buy NAINCY Now!

NAINCY (NAINCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NAINCY (NAINCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 137.21K $ 137.21K $ 137.21K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 206.76M $ 206.76M $ 206.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 663.65K $ 663.65K $ 663.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00685702 $ 0.00685702 $ 0.00685702 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00066365 $ 0.00066365 $ 0.00066365 Learn more about NAINCY (NAINCY) price

NAINCY (NAINCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAINCY (NAINCY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAINCY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAINCY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAINCY's tokenomics, explore NAINCY token's live price!

NAINCY Price Prediction Want to know where NAINCY might be heading? Our NAINCY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NAINCY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!