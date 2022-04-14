MUNCAT (MUNCAT) Information

$MuNCAT i am stuck on the moon mun cat--A cat that’s stuck on the moon and is trying to get out.

The $MuNCAT a community token on the Solana blockchain where good vibes reign supreme.

$MuNCAT is your passport to a vibing community. Join us in embracing the chill side of life, one vibe at a time!

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.