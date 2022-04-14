More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics

More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into More Passion (ENERGY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
More Passion (ENERGY) Information

Introducing More Passion (ENERGY) More Passion is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that empowers individuals to fuel their passions and pursue their dreams. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem that fosters creativity, innovation, and community engagement.

ENERGY is built around a passionate community that supports and inspires each other to pursue their goals and aspirations. ENERGY rewards users for contributing to the community, creating content, and participating in events, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support.

Official Website:
https://www.morepassionenergy.com/

More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for More Passion (ENERGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 15.67K
$ 15.67K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.67K
$ 15.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

More Passion (ENERGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of More Passion (ENERGY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ENERGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ENERGY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ENERGY's tokenomics, explore ENERGY token's live price!

ENERGY Price Prediction

Want to know where ENERGY might be heading? Our ENERGY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.