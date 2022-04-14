Mona (MONA) Tokenomics
Mona (MONA) Information
Monā cat (´∀
) (モナー, Monā) Made in JAPAN 2000 SVG Data converted By MOTOI Kenkichi 2010. (CTO) Also known as Happy cat (´∀)
Mona is a cat meme depicted in ASCII art style, tokenized on the Solana blockchain. In the year 2000, Mona and Giko were not only best friends but also the first cat memes. To be honest, MONA run was inspired by GIKO run.
However, more than that, after our community formed, we started looking for more information about Mona cat and discovered that this cat was the first meme to spread a positive message within the community—this is meme utility. Additionally, MONA was most popular on the 2chan forum. People created a lot of Mona memes, and there are tons of Mona stuffed toys.
There's one more interesting fact: Monacoin was the first cryptocurrency in Japan and reached an all-time high of $860M. With this information, we expect to bring back the enthusiasm of all the Mona holders from those days.
Conclusion: Mona is the happy cat, and she wants everyone to be happy. She will create her own narrative, spreading the message, "Hold Mona, hold your happiness.
Mona (MONA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mona (MONA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mona (MONA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mona (MONA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.