MEOW (MEOW) Tokenomics
MEOW (MEOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MEOW (MEOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MEOW (MEOW) Information
Zero is a distributed Social Operating System for Web3.
It enables communication, collaboration, financial transactions and onchain governance to occur directly between content-creators, developers, and users (hereinafter referred to as Members), independent of third parties. This architecture removes the possibility of censorship at the level of code, significantly reducing the potential for security breaches and data violations. Zero moves data ownership, platform incentives and governance to individual Members, communities and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Zero is operated with Infinity, its native protocol token, which enables Members to buy and sell hosting power in the Zero Grid, a distributed peer-to-peer network run entirely by Zero Members. Similar to Bitcoin mining, Infinity creates a powerful cryptographic incentive for Members to secure, maintain, and expand the Zero Grid, creating long-term value for network participants. Zero Open System (zOS), including the Zero Name Service (ZNS), zDAO, zChain, Ethereum and Filecoin/IPFS are the primary technologies that comprise the Zero Stack. The result is a fully decentralized, hyper-scalable, and self-governing alternative to centralized social networks, societal systems, and internet platforms.
MEOW (MEOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MEOW (MEOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MEOW's tokenomics, explore MEOW token's live price!
MEOW Price Prediction
Want to know where MEOW might be heading? Our MEOW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for