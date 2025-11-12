MechaOS is a decentralized operating system that connects blockchain with robotics. It turns robots into true digital workers with their own identity and wallet. This means that each robot can receive tasks, complete them, and get paid fully autonomously.

How does it work in practice?

• Every robot is assigned its own Ethereum wallet. • Tasks are published on-chain, and robots can pick them up and execute them through ROS2 commands. • Once the job is done, the robot provides proof: sensor data, logs, and hashed outputs. Everything is stored permanently and cannot be altered. Payment goes directly to the robot once the task is verified.

The core features of MechaOS are transparency, security, and full autonomy. The system is decentralized and requires no intermediaries, meaning there’s no single point of failure or room for manipulation. Every task and every result is verifiable and provable.

The benefits are massive: robots become freelancers, able to work and earn on their own, while humans and companies receive guaranteed and verifiable results. This opens up new possibilities in industries like logistics, manufacturing, automation, and surveillance.