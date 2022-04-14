MCH Coin (MCHC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MCH Coin (MCHC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MCH Coin (MCHC) Information MCH coin is the governance token for the My Crypto Heroes game. 1 MCH coin equals 1 vote when participating in proposal votings. If you do not want to directly vote for a proposal, you may also delegate your vote to a someone else to vote on your behalf. Official Website: https://www.mycryptoheroes.net/

MCH Coin (MCHC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MCH Coin (MCHC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.10M Total Supply: $ 37.75M Circulating Supply: $ 36.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.13M All-Time High: $ 2.74 All-Time Low: $ 0.02249158 Current Price: $ 0.02995551

MCH Coin (MCHC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MCH Coin (MCHC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCHC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCHC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

