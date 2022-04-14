MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics
MAXX AI (MXM) Information
MXM is where gaming, crypto, and community collide. Led by MAXX—the devil on your shoulder, whispering 'MAXX IT'—MXM brings bold energy and massive memetic power.
MXM is the only token fuelling a social hub packed with exclusive products, killer partnerships, and events for competitive gaming and entertainment.
With MXM, you can play for crypto, stake in top games, and earn exclusive rewards—all with one powerful token. And for a limited time, 80% of fees go back to staking rewards, letting everyone share in the success.
MXM — Maxx it or miss out.
MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAXX AI (MXM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MAXX AI (MXM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MXM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MXM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MXM Price Prediction
