Market Cap: $ 207.02K
Total Supply: $ 2.00
Circulating Supply: $ 2.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 207.02K
All-Time High: $ 172,696
All-Time Low: $ 42,866
Current Price: $ 103,508

maxBTC (MAXBTC) Information maxBTC is liquid, yield-bearing Bitcoin that offers sustainable returns to its holders through proven BTC-denominated strategies. Built for composability, its LST-like structure makes it compatible with existing DeFi integrations and effective as collateral in lending markets. It lets holders deploy capital without losing BTC exposure, improve capital efficiency, and scale with multiple underlying strategies over time. maxBTC is liquid, yield-bearing Bitcoin that offers sustainable returns to its holders through proven BTC-denominated strategies. Built for composability, its LST-like structure makes it compatible with existing DeFi integrations and effective as collateral in lending markets. It lets holders deploy capital without losing BTC exposure, improve capital efficiency, and scale with multiple underlying strategies over time. Official Website: https://www.structured.money/

maxBTC (MAXBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of maxBTC (MAXBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAXBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAXBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAXBTC's tokenomics, explore MAXBTC token's live price!

