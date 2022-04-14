Mars Ecosystem (XMS) Information

Mars Ecosystem is a new decentralized stablecoin paradigm, it integrates the creation and use of stablecoin into the same system. Mars Ecosystem consists of three parts: Mars Treasury, Mars Stablecoin and Mars DeFi protocols, which together form a positive feedback loop. Mars stablecoin is price-stable, capital-efficient, scalable and decentralized. The goal of Mars Ecosystem is to build the central bank and reserve currency of the DeFi world.

Mars Ecosystem has the following unique innovations: -Treasury assets classification mechanism -Mintage control mechanism -Anti-"bank run" mechanism -The integration of DeFi protocols and stablecoin into the same system