MAN (3D) Information 3D MAN, once a Solana-based meme token languishing with a $2,000 market cap, has been revitalized by two dedicated admins who overhauled its social media presence and launched a dynamic website. With ambitions to ignite a 3D meme revolution, 3D MAN aims to pioneer the first 3D token launchpad on Solana, utilizing $MAN and SOL as trading pairs for new 3D-based tokens to drive demand and enhance $MAN’s value. Though currently lacking direct utility, the project thrives on a passionate community of traders united in crafting a groundbreaking crypto meta from scratch. The team’s transparency, with doxxed members, and plans for AI-enhanced 3D graphics and videos further fuel its momentum, positioning 3D MAN as a bold contender in the meme coin space. Official Website: https://3dmansol.com Buy 3D Now!

MAN (3D) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAN (3D), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 138.95K $ 138.95K $ 138.95K Total Supply: $ 988.82M $ 988.82M $ 988.82M Circulating Supply: $ 988.82M $ 988.82M $ 988.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 138.95K $ 138.95K $ 138.95K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014052 $ 0.00014052 $ 0.00014052 Learn more about MAN (3D) price

MAN (3D) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MAN (3D) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 3D tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 3D tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 3D's tokenomics, explore 3D token's live price!

