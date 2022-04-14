LushAI (LUSH) Tokenomics
Lush is a Web3 protocol that utilizes generative AI to create and monetize hyper-realistic AI influencers, including social media models. Lush's vertically integrated ecosystem is comprised of multiple synergistic product offerings that work in tandem including:
Lush Exchange: Dubbed the Coinbase of AI influencers, it serves as a decentralized exchange and launchpad for the emerging trillion dollar asset class of AI influencers. Users can create, launch, and trade their favorite AI social media creators, OF models, and more.
Lush Chat: An AI-powered dating and companion platform, whereby users can chat with their favorite AI influencers and explore their exclusive content.
Lush LLM & API: Any influencer (human or AI) can tap into Lush's technology stack for AI-powered content creation and social media management.
Jenny Lush: The 1st hyper-realistic AI KOL, with crowdsourced Web3 intelligence. See if you can spot her roaming around crypto twitter and engaging in flirty banter.
Lush Clone: A service that enables human influencers to create AI clones of themselves within minutes.
Understanding the tokenomics of LushAI (LUSH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUSH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUSH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LUSH Price Prediction
