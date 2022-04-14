Lil Brett (LILB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lil Brett (LILB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lil Brett (LILB) Information Lil Brett is a fun and vibrant derivative meme token celebrating creativity, hip-hop culture, and artistic expression. Inspired by the meme universe and rap narratives, Lil Brett combines amazing artwork with a laid-back, community-focused vibe. This token brings together fans of hip-hop, meme culture, and crypto innovation, all while offering a playful and entertaining project that’s “just for fun.” Official Website: https://basedlilbrett.com Buy LILB Now!

Market Cap: $ 135.88K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.88K
All-Time High: $ 0.00393158
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00013588

Lil Brett (LILB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lil Brett (LILB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LILB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LILB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LILB's tokenomics, explore LILB token's live price!

