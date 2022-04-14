Laugh (LAUGH) Tokenomics
Laugh (LAUGH) Information
$Laugh is a meme coin with a clever and unique twist, directly tied to Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and inspired by the now-famous art piece that boldly proclaims, "Laugh now, but one day XRP will power the world." This cultural reference highlights the unwavering belief in Ripple and XRP’s potential to revolutionize global finance, creating an ironic yet powerful narrative around the coin. Built on the XRP Ledger, $Laugh not only capitalizes on humor and memes but also emphasizes its roots in the strong, visionary leadership of the XRP community. By combining the playful essence of meme culture with a deeper connection to one of the most prominent figures in the crypto space, $Laugh distinguishes itself as a truly one-of-a-kind project on the XRP Ledger, offering both entertainment and a nod to the broader ambitions of XRP enthusiasts worldwide.
Laugh (LAUGH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Laugh (LAUGH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Laugh (LAUGH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Laugh (LAUGH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAUGH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAUGH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
