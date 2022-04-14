Kuro (KURO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kuro (KURO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kuro (KURO) Information KURO is a community-driven token on Solana blockchain that features a void creature character from Sirius. The project combines meme culture with positive messaging, creating an engaging social experience for the community. Through daily storytelling and character-driven content, KURO builds a unique narrative that resonates with both crypto enthusiasts and newcomers. The project emphasizes simple, transparent tokenomics with zero team allocation and locked liquidity to ensure fair participation for all community members. Official Website: https://kuropingu.com/ Buy KURO Now!

Kuro (KURO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kuro (KURO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.38K $ 8.38K $ 8.38K Total Supply: $ 999.19M $ 999.19M $ 999.19M Circulating Supply: $ 999.19M $ 999.19M $ 999.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.38K $ 8.38K $ 8.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00111547 $ 0.00111547 $ 0.00111547 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kuro (KURO) price

Kuro (KURO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kuro (KURO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KURO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KURO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KURO's tokenomics, explore KURO token's live price!

KURO Price Prediction Want to know where KURO might be heading? Our KURO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KURO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!