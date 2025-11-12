KOLS is the first SaaS platform built on the BONK ecosystem, delivering the most advanced token intelligence tools on Solana. It tracks top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in real time, showing what they are buying, selling, and holding, along with performance metrics like PNL and ROI. KOLS also introduces BATTLE, the first real-time launchpad performance tracker, ranking platforms over different timeframes. Combined with in-depth analytics through INTEL, KOLS gives traders and investors an all-in-one hub for actionable insights and data-driven decisions.