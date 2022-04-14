KEIRO (KEIRO) Information

$KEIRO is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency token that stands as the space-age sibling of Dogecoin. Launched on the cutting-edge Kaspa BlockDAG network, $KEIRO aims to revolutionize the crypto space with a truly decentralized approach. With a fair launch and no premine, as well as zero team or VC allocations, $KEIRO ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and benefit from its growth. The project challenges the status quo of meme coins by moving beyond just community-driven humor, focusing instead on creating something extraordinary with tangible value in the rapidly evolving world of crypto.