JinPeng (JIN) Information JinPeng (JIN) is a Memecoin developed in the Poitifi area with the main purpose of elevating the matter of politics in a funny and amusing way while also trying to mock the wrong politics that always put people's lives and interests at risk. The functionality of the JIN token remains in being a tokenised meme resembling China's president to put the main focus on the wrong politics taken to action by the guy himself! Official Website: https://www.jinpengsol.com/ Buy JIN Now!

Market Cap: $ 110.97K
Total Supply: $ 852.77M
Circulating Supply: $ 852.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.97K
All-Time High: $ 0.00143454
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00013012

JinPeng (JIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JinPeng (JIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JIN's tokenomics, explore JIN token's live price!

