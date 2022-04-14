Discover key insights into ivault (IVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ivault (IVT) Information

The ivault Token powers the "ivault - Share, earn, connect" mobile app for iOS and Android. It gives you access to earning cash by renting and selling items, connecting with like-minded people, and earning rewards by collecting eco-points.

Using ivault is inherently more sustainable than buying new. It bypasses today’s inflationary pressures and strengthens neighborliness – while helping to cut the carbon pressure that comes from manufacturing unnecessary “stuff”.

Join the revolution! ivault is the next-gen Web3 lifestyle app rewarding sustainable actions.