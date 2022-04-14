infinite backrooms (IB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into infinite backrooms (IB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

infinite backrooms (IB) Information Infinite Backrooms is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the concept of the "backrooms" - an endless maze of surreal and unsettling rooms often depicted in internet culture. Designed to be both a fun experiment and a token that captures the imagination, Infinite Backrooms taps into the limitless creative potential of digital spaces and the growing world of decentralized finance. This project is rooted in the idea of infinite exploration, much like the endless hallways of the backrooms, providing an immersive and unconventional experience for the community. Official Website: https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/

infinite backrooms (IB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for infinite backrooms (IB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 137.35K Total Supply: $ 998.88M Circulating Supply: $ 998.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 137.35K All-Time High: $ 0.01155285 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001375

infinite backrooms (IB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of infinite backrooms (IB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

IB Price Prediction Want to know where IB might be heading? Our IB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

