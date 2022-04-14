Hyperstable USD (USH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hyperstable USD (USH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hyperstable USD (USH) Information Hyperstable (USH) is a crypto-backed, over-collateralized and decentralized stablecoin that's designed to trade at one US Dollar. Borrowers mint USH against supported collateral types, liquidity providers farm and earn PEG tokens by providing liquidity on AMM's like curve and staking their LP tokens, PEG -Hyperstable's utility token- holders lock their tokens into vePEG to earn 100% of protocol revenue generated via interest and liquidation fees, receive incentives, vote on emissions and get protected from dilution via rebases. Official Website: https://hyperstable.xyz/ Buy USH Now!

Hyperstable USD (USH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.39M
Total Supply: $ 1.39M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.39M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M
All-Time High: $ 1.015
All-Time Low: $ 0.97455
Current Price: $ 0.999559

Hyperstable USD (USH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperstable USD (USH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USH's tokenomics, explore USH token's live price!

